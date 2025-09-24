The Diehard Optimist

The Diehard Optimist

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Liz V's avatar
Liz V
Sep 26, 2025

Agree. We have utterly failed the Afghan people. Shameful.

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Geoff
Sep 27, 2025

Chris - Thanks for this important post. Your piece is repeatedly critical of President Trump in 2020 - now five years ago - with "disgraceful" and "knee-capped". But your piece doesn't mention Presidents Biden or Obama. Readers will notice and wonder why you ignore those presidents' policies in Afghanistan. Readers are alert to political biases in writing, which can diminish the credibility of the essence of your piece. Also, your piece emphasizes the horrible life for girls. Agreed. But young men were killed by the tens of thousands. No mention. Finally, every reader will be puzzled that your piece makes no mention of the abrupt pull-out by the U.S.

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