The Diehard Optimist

The Diehard Optimist

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Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰's avatar
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
Apr 2

Dogmatic Slumber

Seeing Iran's regime clearly through the fog of war

Response to Chris Alexander

Chris,

I read this slowly, and I suspect where it comes from.

Not just the argument—but the frustration behind it.

Because what you are pushing against is real: the sense that something persistent, long-running, and consequential has been treated as diffuse, or secondary, or somehow explainable away.

And that creates a kind of intellectual impatience— the feeling that we have been looking at something directly, and still not quite seeing it.

But I wonder if part of the difficulty is not only what we are seeing, but how we are trying to see it.

Your four factors—ideology, influence, incentives, asymmetry—are all valid in themselves.

They describe mechanisms.

They explain why responses have been inconsistent, delayed, or muted.

But they also point to something slightly different:

👉 not a failure to see, but a system that processes threats unevenly.

Because democracies do not react to intent alone.

They react to:

clarity

attribution

scale

and timing

And Iran, for decades, has operated precisely in the spaces where those are blurred.

Not absent.

Blurred.

 What is hardest to confront is not always what is hidden— but what is visible without ever becoming decisive.

That is where I would gently shift your framing.

It is not only that Iran’s actions are misunderstood.

It is that they are distributed.

Across:

proxies

regions

timelines

thresholds of escalation

And that distribution matters.

Because it prevents accumulation into a single, unambiguous moment of response.

Russia crossing a border produces a line.

Iran rarely produces lines.

It produces gradients.

And gradients are politically difficult.

They invite interpretation.

They sustain disagreement.

They delay decisions.

So yes—there has been, at times, ideological indulgence.

Yes—there are influence operations.

Yes—policy incentives have shaped perception.

But even without those, the structure of the problem would remain difficult.

Because the question democracies keep asking is not:

👉 Is this harmful?

But:

👉 Is this the moment to act?

And with Iran, that moment is always just slightly deferred.

You also point to something else that I think is important:

the absence of a single defining image.

That matters more than we often admit.

Political systems—especially open ones— still respond to symbols.

To moments that crystallise complexity into something undeniable.

Without that, even very real patterns remain… arguable.

But there is another layer here.

If we step back from actors and look at structure, what we see is something broader:

👉 a system where different types of power operate on different clocks.

Conventional military power → immediate, visible

Economic pressure → delayed, measurable

Information and proxy power → cumulative, ambiguous

Iran has leaned heavily into the third.

And the third does not trigger responses in the same way.

Not because it is less significant.

But because it is harder to resolve.

 Systems struggle not with what they ignore— but with what they cannot resolve cleanly.

That, I think, is where your argument becomes strongest—

and where it might also be sharpened.

Not by saying:

👉 “we have been asleep”

But by asking:

👉 “why does this type of pressure not produce the same response as others?”

Because that question moves the discussion from moral clarity (which you already have) to structural understanding (which makes it harder to dismiss).

And it avoids something I suspect you are not aiming for:

reducing disagreement to bad faith or blindness.

Most of the time, it is neither.

It is systems operating with different thresholds, trying to decide when ambiguity becomes certainty.

And with Iran, that threshold has been repeatedly approached— but rarely crossed in a way that forces convergence.

Which leaves us where we are:

not in a dogmatic slumber, but in a prolonged state of incomplete recognition.

And that is, in its own way, a more difficult place to move from.

Because waking up is easy when something is clearly asleep.

Recognising a pattern that never quite resolves— that takes longer.

But that, I think, is the conversation your piece is opening.

And it is a worthwhile one.

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
6d

Perhaps people have given Iran a pass because 1) it used proxies so it was rarely (at least recently) in the news connected to violence but, even more important 2) no one could figure out what to do.

Some actions, like Obama trying to get it into the family of decent nations, were ill advised.

But it’s entirely possible that Trump’s efforts will come to naught, or leave things even worse than they were before.

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