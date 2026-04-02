Dogmatic Slumber

(Ali Larijani, head of the supreme national security council of Iran, who was killed in airstrikes last month. [Arash Khamooshi/New York Times])

For decades, Iran has been engaged in wide-ranging campaigns of terrorism, proxy conflicts, subversion and a genocidal war against Israel. But the rules of international relations seem not to apply to them.

For example, just weeks after murdering thousands, Iran was elected vice-chair of the UN commission on social development “whose priority theme will be promoting democracy, gender equality, and ensuring tolerance and non-violence.”

Why is this?

First, the comprehensive support that Iran enjoys from China, Russia, Pakistan and other corrupt and/or authoritarian states counts for a great deal.

Yet Iran’s long-term impunity cannot be explained by support from dictators alone.

In Iran’s case, leading democracies seem to have suspended judgement. We treat Khomeinist regime violence as insensate — a series of inevitable or uncaused effects. To see why, we need to cite four interlocking factors:

Ideological capture: Parts of the academy, media, and NGO world have long framed the Islamic Republic as an authentic ‘anti-imperialist’ force resisting U.S. hegemony and Israeli power. This view goes back to the 1979 revolution itself, which some intellectuals initially romanticized. It hardened during the era of the Iraq war and post-9/11 ‘war on terror’ fatigue. Iran’s self-presentation as champion of the ‘oppressed’ (Palestinians, Shia communities, Global South) aligned neatly with a post-colonial willingness to prioritize Western sins over theocratic repression. Terms like ‘axis of resistance’ were often adopted uncritically, making it difficult to counter Hamas infiltration of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, the UN Relief and Works Agency or the government of Lebanon at all levels. This uncritical attitude was not universal — some conservative outlets, Israeli media, Gulf Arab states, and Iranian dissidents highlighted the threat — but it prevailed in media and universities.

Iran’s sophisticated influence and disinformation apparatus: Tehran runs documented ‘soft war’ programs targeting democratic elites. The leaked post-2014 Iran Experts Initiative showed the Foreign Ministry cultivating academics, think-tank analysts, and journalists in Europe, the US, UK, Canada and other countries to place sympathetic op-eds, shape policy debates, and downplay threats — sometimes via ghostwriting. Iran operates state media (Press TV), proxies, and cyber networks that amplify ‘both-sides’ or victimhood narratives on social platforms, exploiting open democratic debate without reciprocal access. Iran also has well-known, large-scale initiatives targeting cultural, academic, student and diaspora groups.

Policy and economic incentives for ‘engagement’: European governments and the Obama administration during the post-2015 era of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) prioritized nuclear diplomacy and trade over confrontation. Highlighting Iran’s full aggression would have complicated deal-making, sanctions relief, and Airbus/Boeing sales. Post-Iraq/Afghanistan war weariness reinforced reluctance to “beat the drums” for another conflict. Realpolitik also played a role: some saw Iran as a counterweight to Sunni extremism or a market worth courting. This created a feedback loop where media echoed official talking points about ‘moderate’ factions and ‘pragmatic’ Rouhani or Zarif.

Asymmetric aggression is harder to dramatize: Unlike Russia’s tanks rolling into Ukraine or China’s South China Sea bases, Iran’s method — deniable proxies, missiles via Houthis, assassinations via cutouts — is diffuse and incremental. The Israel-Palestine framework often subsumes Iran’s role into a broader ‘cycle of violence’; Tehran’s eliminationist rhetoric and arming of proxies are downplayed. Narratives focus on protests, crackdowns and sanctions — but rarely on long-term effects on Iran’s people or the Middle East as a whole. The regime kills thousands — in January it killed tens of thousands — but rarely produces a single ‘shock’ image that sustains outrage. There is still no visual from the January 2026 state-sponsored mass slaughter of Iranian protesters analogous to ‘tank man’ on Tiananmen square in 1989. This allows narratives of ‘mutual escalation’ to persist.

In the preface to a book published in 1783, philosopher Immanuel Kant credited his encounter with the skepticism of David Hume, whom he had first read in the 1760s, with awakening him from a “dogmatic slumber”.

For too long, our political debate has given Iran’s aggression a virtual pass. The regime weaponizes Western divisions and deploys its own hybrid toolkit. It prioritizes revolutionary violence over the welfare of Iranians — and is putting the stability of the whole Middle East into jeopardy. It’s time to wake up to the reality of an aggressive, revolutionary Iran. We need to put aside dogmatism, knee-jerk anti-Americanism and resurgent Anti-Semitism to see this threat as it is.