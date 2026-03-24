The Diehard Optimist

The Diehard Optimist

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Simon Pearce's avatar
Simon Pearce
Mar 24

It’s not just his past that’s at issue, but the current operating model; particularly the pattern of elevating people who lack either competence or judgment.

The idea of someone like Zia Yusuf ending up anywhere near the Home Office should give those responsible for national security pause.

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Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰's avatar
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
Mar 25

Chris, this is a sharp diagnosis of how populism operates — especially the gap between real grievances and the quality of the solutions offered. That gap matters.

But the harder question is why that space remains open. Populism does not just exploit failure; it feeds on it. Where institutions underperform or appear distant, simplified narratives gain traction almost by default.

The strategic risk is not only bad policy. It is erosion of trust — in expertise, media, and democratic process itself. Once that weakens, correction becomes much harder.

The answer, then, is not only to critique populism, but to outcompete it: clearer policy, stronger delivery, and credibility rebuilt where it has been lost.

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