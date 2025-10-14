The Diehard Optimist

The Diehard Optimist

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Oct 15, 2025

Chris, I would so like to share this. It's important that this be said. I agree with it. I wonder if you'd consider taking off the paywall?

I'm glad to see this said so plainly.

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