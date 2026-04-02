The Diehard Optimist

The Diehard Optimist

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Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰's avatar
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
Apr 2

Persian Blanket

For 47 years, Iran has not been held to any standard

Response to Chris Alexander

Chris,

There is a weight to this piece that is different from your last one.

Less about why we fail to see, more about what we keep refusing to total up.

Because what you are doing here is not argument in the usual sense.

You are building a ledger.

And once it is laid out like this—year after year, theatre after theatre— it becomes harder to sustain the idea that this is episodic, reactive, or accidental.

 Patterns that persist for decades are not behaviour. They are strategy.

I think that instinct is right.

There is continuity here.

Not perfect, not linear—but unmistakable.

And yet, the reaction you are pushing against—the hesitation, the contextualising, the fragmentation of response—also persists.

So the question becomes slightly different from the one you pose.

Not only:

👉 Why is Iran not being held to account?

But:

👉 Why does a pattern this long fail to consolidate into a single political conclusion?

Because in other cases, it does.

With Russia in Ukraine, the line was crossed.

Clear act. Clear geography. Clear response.

With Iran, as you show, the record is extensive—

but the response remains fragmented.

I think part of the answer lies in something you are already circling:

the difference between accumulation and trigger.

Your list accumulates.

But democracies tend to act on triggers.

And Iran has, over time, operated in a way that avoids producing a single, binding trigger.

Not by reducing activity—

but by distributing it:

across proxies

across regions

across time

across thresholds that never quite force unanimity

So each item in your ledger is real.

But each one is also, politically, contestable in isolation.

 What cannot be denied collectively can still be debated piece by piece.

That is not simply narrative failure.

It is structural advantage.

You describe something very precisely with your “Persian blanket” image.

Not concealment.

Not denial.

But a kind of softening layer over hard facts.

I would put it slightly differently:

👉 not a blanket over reality 👉 but a dispersion of responsibility

Because every element you list sits partly in a different system:

terrorism → security policy

repression → human rights

proxies → regional conflict

cyber → information domain

nuclear → non-proliferation diplomacy

And each of those systems has its own logic, its own institutions, its own thresholds.

Which means no single system fully owns the problem.

And when ownership is diffuse, action is delayed.

You also touch on something sensitive but important:

the asymmetry in how violence is interpreted.

Where some actions are framed as:

aggression

and others as:

reaction

resistance

context-dependent

That asymmetry does exist.

But I would be careful about attributing it primarily to indulgence or blindness.

Often, it reflects something else:

👉 uncertainty about escalation.

Because confronting Iran directly has always carried the risk of widening conflict:

regionally

economically (energy, shipping)

politically

So restraint is not always sympathy.

Sometimes it is calculation.

That does not invalidate your argument.

But it changes the nature of the problem.

It is not simply that Iran “gets a pass”.

It is that the cost of full confrontation has repeatedly been judged higher than the cost of partial tolerance.

And that is a very different equilibrium.

 Systems do not ignore threats lightly. They rank them—often imperfectly—against the risks of acting.

Your point about generational perception is also worth sitting with.

Because here we are moving from policy to narrative.

You note that younger audiences interpret actors differently.

That is true.

But again, I would frame it less as error—and more as fragmentation.

There is no longer a single narrative authority.

No single framing that consolidates perception across societies.

So the same set of facts produces multiple interpretations simultaneously.

And that weakens collective response.

If I step back, what your piece is really doing is this:

You are forcing a long-term pattern into a single field of view.

That is valuable.

Because it resists the tendency to treat each event as isolated.

But the resistance you encounter comes from the opposite pressure:

systems that are structured to deal with events, not continuous patterns.

And Iran, perhaps more than most actors, has learned to operate inside that gap.

So I would not soften your conclusion—

but I might refine its direction.

Not:

👉 “we have treated Iran too leniently”

But:

👉 “we have not yet built a way to respond coherently to this kind of long-duration, distributed pressure”

That is a harder problem.

And it does not have an immediate solution.

But naming it that way makes your argument more difficult to dismiss—

because it moves from accusation to structure.

And structure, once seen clearly, is harder to ignore.

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