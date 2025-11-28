The Diehard Optimist

The Diehard Optimist

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Nov 28, 2025

I agree with every single word, Chris--and especially agree with the decision to locate the beginning of our moral collapse in Syria. I was in Turkey when the civil war broke out and the refugees began streaming across the border, bringing with them accounts of Assad's industrial-scale torture and murder. I simply couldn't believe it when I realized the United States wasn't going to lift a finger. These days, that wouldn't surprise me: I've adjusted my expectations severely. But then, I still profoundly believed everything we told ourselves about our exceptionalism and our role in maintaining the postwar order--things that were, at that time, still more true than false. We've since degenerated into the outright moral and strategic madness you describe here. But it definitely started in Syria, with that massive moral compromise. Once we decided it wasn't so difficult to avert our eyes to crimes like that, we got a taste for it.

I'd love to cross-post this, if you'd consider taking off the paywall. I completely agree with this assessment--not one word seems to me out place.

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
Nov 29, 2025

Good if discouraging summary.

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