The Diehard Optimist

The Diehard Optimist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hector Cowan's avatar
Hector Cowan
Jan 15

Good summary, but several typos.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Alexander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture