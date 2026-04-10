The Diehard Optimist

The Diehard Optimist

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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
9h

I agree that Lebanon is a distraction. But I am discouraged by how intractable the Iran problem seems to be.

They’re now charging a toll for tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Mind you, they still appear to be only letting tankers carrying Iranian oil through.

Only single digits getting through. But at $2 million per tanker, they’ve got a new revenue stream.

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