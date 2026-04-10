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Vance in Islamabad
To seek peace with Iran, the US turns to another rogue state
23 hrs ago
•
Chris Alexander
20
1
6
The Orban Package
Hungary's made-in-Moscow autocrat is losing his grip
Apr 9
•
Chris Alexander
5
1
1
Strategic Cross-Purposes
The US, Israel, Europe and other allies need to get over themselves
Apr 7
•
Chris Alexander
3
3
1
Dogmatic Slumber
Seeing Iran's regime clearly through the fog of war
Apr 2
•
Chris Alexander
6
4
3
Persian Blanket
For 47 years, Iran has not been held to any standard
Apr 2
•
Chris Alexander
5
2
3
March 2026
The Broken Clock
Joint action against aggressors should always be in fashion
Mar 30
•
Chris Alexander
4
3
2
State Capture on the Potomac
Russian influence over the Trump administration is ghastly and unprecedented
Mar 27
•
Chris Alexander
9
3
6
Send the Troops Back Now
NATO allies need to return to their founding purpose
Mar 25
•
Chris Alexander
25
1
5
Farage & Boisdale
Populism's three painful lessons
Mar 24
•
Chris Alexander
6
5
3
International Law & Anti-Semitism
Countering aggression means supporting both Ukraine and Israel
Mar 12
•
Chris Alexander
4
2
Iran & International Law
Collective self-defence is not illegal
Mar 12
•
Chris Alexander
4
2
The Rules-Based Order: How to Save It?
Effective action means sidelining aggressors
Mar 11
•
Chris Alexander
6
© 2026 Chris Alexander
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